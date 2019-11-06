Parabola Podcast Episode 42: Goddess

The Descent offers a chance to look clearly at tired habits of thought and action. A woman may finally admit to an addiction or see how some long-denied pattern of action has failed her time and again. The Return offers a chance for something to be born or recovered. A woman may reclaim a talent or a forgotten dream, put aside years before, that suddenly offers itself, once more, as a viable choice. The possibilities are endless and unique to each individual on the journey. The point is change.

The Goddess, in every form she takes, is all about change. Inanna,

the Queen of Heaven, replete with every kind of talent, adoration, and power, begins her journey because of

a desire to change. We don’t know why. Often in old teaching tales the

questions left unanswered hold their own secret wisdom.

-Christine Irving, “Inanna: Relevance and Return”