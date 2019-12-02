Parabola Podcast Episode 43: God

“For it seemed to me certain, and I still think so today, that one can never wrestle enough with God if one does so out of pure regard for the truth. Christ likes us to prefer truth to him because, before being Christ, he is truth. If one turns aside from him to go toward the truth, one will not go far before falling into his arms.”

– Simone Weil

Simone Weil's remarkable 1942 letter to Father J.M. Perrin, "God in his Mercy."

