Whence Cometh Our Help: An Exploration with Roger Lipsey (Video)

Is there such a thing as deciduous ideas? Ideas that have had their season. Some flare into color as a last statement of themselves, others dry modestly and fall away. There is a process of this kind, an autumn of ideas. I’ve noticed myself entering into it. New ideas are needed for this time and its astonishing issues.

Roger Lipsey’s essay “Whence Cometh Our Help?” is featured in our Spring 2020 issue, The Quest. In this video, he asks: are we the generation that will lose the Earth?

A longtime contributor to Parabola, Roger Lipsey is s a biographer, art historian, editor, and translator.