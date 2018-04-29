Three Poems by Jane Yolen

Land of Miracles

The towers fell but

traveling in Sligo,

the roads winding us

green into another time,

we parked by a small,

stand of gravestones

to stretch our legs.

For a second the world rolled in.

I began to recite a poem

made of memory and horror

“Turning and turning

in the widening gyre…”

and turned myself to gesture,

to smile wanly

at my husband deep

in his own dark reverie.

Stumbling a bit

in the soft, moist ground.

I put a hand out to one gravestone

to steady me.

“Horseman pass by.”

Lightning ran its zigzag course

through my hand and arm.

Face to face with Yeats’s grave.

I considered coincidence,

serendipity, randomness,

I thought about parallels,

chance, miracles, timing, luck.

Yes, poetry matters.

Words matter.

Great buildings tumble.

But story remains.

That Glimpse

The one you caught out of the corner

of your right eye, red fox trotting

into the darkness of the barn.

The one you sort-of saw when you turned,

sudden parenthesis in an ordinary life

where a Great Gray silently carried off a stoat.

The one where you blinked twice at a flock

of turkeys on the lawn, looking as prehistoric

as their giant, feathered ancestors.

The one where you glanced down in a field

of red poppies, to see a nest of eggs

like grey and tan flowers growing in the ground.

Those glimpses are the bargain we make

with the world, a bet about miracles,

how quickly they disappear, yet stay,

memory being what we are given in exchange.

What the Stories Tell Us

If you sit weeping in the cinders

waiting to be rescued,

all you get are dirty hands,

dark smudges beneath your eyes.

If you stand handless

in the middle of a meadow,

waiting to be fed, all that happens

is you starve.

Take up the broom,

sweep your own miracles

through the dark woods

till the very dawn sings.

Reach into the water of life

with the broken ends of your arms.

Touch a curl of wave.

Grow your own silver hands.

Tears do not build a kingdom,

sweat does, though to the reader

they may look the same.

But only one will earn your freedom.

Only one will make your name.

