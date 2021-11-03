Parabola is proud to again present the annual winners of the Poetry of the Sacred Contest (2021), chosen by the Center for Interfaith Relations.

– The Editors

Beast of Burden

Sofia Skavdahl

I carried the Virgin for seven days

through wet grasses, green slopes,

each stone poised on the path

was an opportunity for me to misstep.

At my own birth, an angel

said to me: you will enter

the pasture of God

so long as you do the work

I ask of you. First it was bushels,

dried figs, red bricks, then Her.

The weight was different,

the night warmer, every branch

bowed away from us, shyly

into itself. Later, just under

my nose, the boy laid in

the same manger I ate from,

while his mother steadied herself

on my shoulder, the two of us

no longer certain of our place.

Grace

Tom Hunley

I was born a month after my country flagged

the moon. Once, young, drunk, and lonely,

I tried to follow a star but lost it in the smog.

I have seen the signs. They say Hell is Real,

His and Herpes, and Welcome to Indiana.

The other night as dinner steamed on

our plates I said Dear Lord and my son said

Shut the Hell up once and for all and my daughter

said Amen. Abel God loved. Cain He hated.

Adam & Eve must have had such mixed feelings.

I keep wanting to deserve grace,

which makes no sense, I know.

Bows in her hair, smoke in her eyes,

the first girl I loved existed only in a song.

I want the other ark, the one with unicorns,

yeti, two cyclopses gazing into each other’s eye.

The pastor has writer’s block because

last Sunday he overheard someone say

My favorite part of the sermon was when

it ended, and he heard someone else say Amen.

Human Beans

John Berry

We tried.

Well, some of us did anyway.

But like beans who’ve reached

The top of the trellis

We spin crazily around

Looking for purchase

Some handhold higher

Than we’ve been.

And didn’t we make a useful

Sturdy fence.

And didn’t we forget it was meant

For more than just convenience.

