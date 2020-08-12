Parabola Podcast Episode 47: Balance

“We know how to struggle and fight, but not how to be silent and receptive. We have forgotten how to look and listen. And yet the signs are all around us—and for some, the best response to this pandemic might be, like the rainmaker, to retire to “a quiet little house,” where rather than bingeing on endless streaming shows, we might look inward, we might return to the Tao, to what is in balance with life’s natural flow.”Llewellyn Vaughan-Lee
Story editor Betsy Cornwell shares excerpts from the current issue of Parabola, BALANCE, including Sufi master Llewellyn Vaughan-Lee’s essay on finding balance in an unstable world, “The Natural Order of Things.” Find the full issue in our online store.