“She is the holy Oneness; that’s why she is a mystery,” says the African healer and guide Baba Mandaza Augustine Kademwa, in conversation with the Buddhist teacher Thanissara in this Winter 2019-2020 issue of Parabola. He speaks of Mother Earth, whom he says accepts to be called by many names, including Goddess. But this issue on Goddess reveals that she is always to some degree unknown. “The brain isn’t the highest human function,” points out physician and author Rachel Naomi Remen in conversation here with Parabola’s West Coast editor Richard Whittaker. “The highest human function is shrouded in mystery.” Read more>