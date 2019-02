Mary Oliver at a California’s Women’s Conference event in 2010. Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Mary Oliver (b. September 10, 1935 – January 17, 2019) the Pulitzer-winning poet passed away Thursday. She was 83. Mary Oliver was an astonishing poet beloved by many and also a frequent contributor to Parabola over the years. The following poem first appeared in our Summer 2008 issue, God:

How

How shall I live my life?

How shall I love the one I Iove?

Once in a while how tightly the clouds hold

the stars in their arms.

Then they let them go.

—Mary Oliver