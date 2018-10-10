Our Journey Had Advanced, by Emily Dickinson

Our journey had advanced —
Our feet were almost come
To that odd Fork in Being’s Road —
Eternity — by Term —
Our pace took sudden awe —
Our feet — reluctant — led —
Before — were Cities — but Between —
The Forest of the Dead —
Retreat — was out of Hope —
Behind — a Sealed Route —
Eternity’s White Flag — Before —
And God — at every Gate —
