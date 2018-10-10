Our Journey Had Advanced, by Emily Dickinson

Our journey had advanced —

Our feet were almost come

To that odd Fork in Being’s Road —

Eternity — by Term —

Our pace took sudden awe —

Our feet — reluctant — led —

Before — were Cities — but Between —

The Forest of the Dead —

Retreat — was out of Hope —

Behind — a Sealed Route —

Eternity’s White Flag — Before —

And God — at every Gate —

—Emily Dickinson featured in Parabola Volume 43, No. 3, "The Journey Home," Fall 2018.