Parabola Podcast Episode 31: The Journey Home

“Death is completely safe; it’s like taking off a tight shoe . . . I have been able to work with the dying and bring to them, in the face of the unknown, qualities of equanimity and peace. In those moments of being with a person who is approaching death, I find that only truth works. And so I am forced to examine and reexamine the depths of my understanding of life after death. This is the crucible through which what I am going to share has passed.”

– Ram Dass and Mirabai Bush, “Going Home”