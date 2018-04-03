Parabola Podcast Episode 27: “The Maze”

For if my life has happened to me, there have been moments—may they be counted—when I have happened to it. Let me not, therefore, be a Sabine Woman, part of your plunder, borne off in protest. I would encounter darkness as a bride and eat the pomegranate!

Story editor Betsy Cornwell shares PL Travers’ stunning essay “Walking the Maze” and William Segal’s wise poem “The Middle Ground” in this episode of Parabola magazine’s free podcast.

Our monthly twenty-minute podcast is available to stream or download for free through SoundCloud and iTunes.