Parabola Podcast Episode 25: The Beloved

I’ve had enough of sleepless nights,

Of my unspoken grief, of my tired wisdom.

Come my treasure, my breath of life,

Come and dress my wounds and be my cure.

—Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, “I’ve Had Enough”

This episode of Parabola‘s free monthly podcast includes Mirabai Starr’s meditation on divine love “Longing for the Beloved” and Linda McCarriston’s poem “Riding Out At Evening.”

Our monthly twenty-minute podcast is available to stream or download for free through SoundCloud and iTunes.