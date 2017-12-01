Parabola Podcast Episode 23: “Families”

“How are we to understand a story like this? Does it tell us that acts of kindness and the gratitude they engender outlast decades and oceans and continents? Does it tell us that kindness like the song of a hungry bird will be answered long after the bird has died?” – Mark Nepo, “The Great Teacher”

Story Editor Betsy Cornwell shares excerpts from Parabola magazine’s latest issue, “Families,” including a Hindu tale retold by Rama Devagupta and Mark Nepo’s moving essay “The Great Teacher.”

Please consider supporting this podcast and Parabola magazine by purchasing a back issue or becoming a subscriber.

Our monthly twenty-minute podcast is available to stream or download for free through SoundCloud and iTunes.

