Three Poems, by Mark Nepo

Saturated

Heavy drops, carrying more

than they can bear, fall from no-

where, bending leaves already

sagging, and one by one,

the leaves let go.

They drift to the earth,

each quiet as a master

juggler missing everything so

completely that he realizes

he is being juggled.

Surrender is like this.

Not giving up, but

missing and letting go.

Where is God?

It’s as if what is unbreakable

the very pulse of life—waits for

everything else to be torn away,

and then in the bareness that

only silence and suffering and

great love can expose, it dares

to speak through us and to us.

It seems to say, if you want to last,

hold on to nothing. If you want

to know love, let in everything.

If you want to feel the presence

of everything, stop counting the

things that break along the way.

Transformation

It could be the letter never answered

the one in which you declared your love

in such a tender way, admitting to every-

thing. Or when the shell you brought all

the way from the Philippines is dropped

by some loud stranger you never wanted

to show it to in the first place. It could all

unravel the moment the shell shatters on

your floor. Or on a summer bench, your

eyes closed, your fear about to vanish, the

heat bathing you as bees begin to fly.

It could happen anywhere you linger

too long, anywhere you stop hauling and

counting, when your mind spills its tangle

of lists. Often it comes with the relaxation

of great pain. When the hip finally mends

enough to step. Or your need to know

is broken by a bird lifting into light.

Or when succeeding in being something

you’re not. Being influential when you’re

shy. Or rugged when you’re tender.

Or while watching an old tree slip into

winter, like the one thing you won’t let

go of dropping all its leaves.

When the elements in all their beauty

reshape our eyes, it is God’s kiss: gentle

as erosion. When you could crumble in

an instant—all your pain, salt waiting

for a wave—you are close.

