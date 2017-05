To stay

bright as

if just

thought of

earth requires

only that

nothing stay

From Parabola Volume 31, No. 2, "Absence and Longing," Summer 2006.

Reprinted from The Really Short Poems of A .R. Ammons © 1990 by A.R. Ammons. With permission of the publisher, W.W. Norton.