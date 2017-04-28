Tashi & The Monk, Directed by Andrew Hinton & Johnny Burke

Tashi & The Monk (Pilgrim Films)
Directed by Andrew Hinton & Johnny Burke.

On a remote mountaintop a brave social experiment is taking place.

Committed to raising children with love and compassion, former Buddhist monk Lobsang Phuntsok attempts to heal his own childhood abandonment by adopting 85 unwanted children and growing them as a family at Jhamtse Ghatsal, a remote children’s community in the foothills of the Himalayas.

The film follows Jhamtse’s newest arrival, a wild and troubled 5-year-old girl named Tashi, as she learns what love is and how it can help her to heal.

For more information about the film or how to connect with the community please visit tashiandthemonk.com

TASHI is free for personal viewing, however if you choose to show it to a group or buy a copy for your school, college or university you will need to purchase the Educational DVD, Campus or Public Screening License. To learn more, visit our Educational Distributor Collective Eye Films: collectiveeye.org

Winner Outstanding Short Documentary Emmy 2016 and 25 Film Festival Awards

