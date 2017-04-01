Parabola Podcast, Episode 15: “Magic”

The story of Narcissus tells of the transforming power of compelling visions of authentic but neglected potentialities. As Narcissus needed a pool of water to reveal to him a new image of self, we too need sources for our own creative contemplation. This myth itself is like a pool of water reflecting a portrait of the reader. It offers an opportunity not only to become acquainted with Narcissus’ story, but also to share his experience.

Story Editor Betsy Cornwell shares Thomas W. Moore’s essay on fresh ways to look at the myth of Narcissus, from the Spring 1976 issue of Parabola, “Magic,” in Parabola Magazine’s free monthly podcast.

Please consider supporting this podcast and Parabola Magazine by purchasing a back issue or becoming a subscriber.

Our monthly twenty-minute podcast is available to stream or download for free through SoundCloud and iTunes.