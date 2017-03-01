Parabola Podcast, Episode 14: “Befriending the Body”

And no separation: their bodies broken in mine, mine in theirs. Dissolving into a heaven of stars. Life brings suffering, the Buddha taught, and he didn’t say mine or yours. We’re here, the attendant holding my hand announced. The ambulance doors swung open for us all.

Story Editor Betsy Cornwell looks at two essays from Parabola Magazine’s archives that explore the relationship between body and spirit: Patty de Llosa’s “Befriending the Body” and Joyce Kornblatt’s “Already Broken.”

Please consider supporting this podcast and Parabola Magazine by purchasing a back issue or becoming a subscriber.

Our monthly twenty-minute podcast is available to stream or download for free through SoundCloud and iTunes.