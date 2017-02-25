Every Word I Pick Here, by Lee van Laer

Every word I pick here

Is the wrong one, one

I’ve used too often,

Touched by thought

Until it’s worn and tired.

I need some unknown language

To roll down mountains,

Well up from deep water,

Its letters curled like seashells:

Sharp and spiny, worn and smooth.

It should shape the sound of angels

Whispering in chorus,

laying echoes brick by brick

Against the silence of these prayers

I cannot ever speak.

Then deep inside, I’ll praise

A better soul than me:

The one who knows the syllables

I cannot find. That poet only

Rules my heart.

—Lee van Laer, Senior Editor